Knockout City It's been officially closed for months, but these days it pretty much is risenas Velan Studios has decided to make the game available again, with free download for everyone but obviously limited functionality.
We saw that the official servers were closed by EA last June, due to a progressive decline in activity and the amount of users which had not been corrected even with the transformation into free-to-play, which took place the year before in correspondence of the arrival of Season 6.
However, not all is lost: several months later, the game is back available to fans, who will therefore be able to download it again with a free download to be able to use it in various ways, which obviously do not include the use of official servers, now shut down time ago.
How to download Knockout City for free and play
You can find Konckout City on the official website at this addressand download it for free if you are interested in returning to the colorful action world of the game released in 2021 on PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and Xbox.
The new version corresponds to the one seen at the time, but the game can only be enjoyed in single player, or multiplayer via LAN or using private serversthat is, in all possible ways that do not include official management of the servers by developers or publishers.
The version in question also includes more 1,300 cosmetic items all available for free to players, like a sort of free “all-access pass”. For the rest, there are all the modes and the possibility of organizing playlists as you wish, essentially leaving everything in the hands of the players' initiative.
From the official website it is possible to download the “Full Game + Server” version or the “Server Only” software, specifically for the management of private servers. This relaunch of Knockout City, at least for the moment, is dedicated exclusively to the version Windows PCs.
