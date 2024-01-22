Knockout City It's been officially closed for months, but these days it pretty much is risenas Velan Studios has decided to make the game available again, with free download for everyone but obviously limited functionality.

We saw that the official servers were closed by EA last June, due to a progressive decline in activity and the amount of users which had not been corrected even with the transformation into free-to-play, which took place the year before in correspondence of the arrival of Season 6.

However, not all is lost: several months later, the game is back available to fans, who will therefore be able to download it again with a free download to be able to use it in various ways, which obviously do not include the use of official servers, now shut down time ago.