This Monday I had access for a few hours to an almost complete version of the new multiplayer game from EA Originals. From this I was able to develop the Knockout City review for Xbox Series X, a game that I must say positively surprised me. It is a simple idea but with several elements that give it variety, movement and emotion. It is a Dogeball game, but through maps full of levels and obstacles in which you can move freely, and with balls with powers that add that novel touch.

This is not the first time EA Originals has tried to do competitive multiplayer. In July of last year they released Rocket Arena, which was warmly received by critics and very quickly abandoned by many of the players. It was a game that risked little in the formula, looking like another one on the list that followed the Overwatch line. The strategy seems to have totally changed with Knockout City, not just because of the formula change, but because the game will be available on launch day on Xbox Game Pass.

The copy of the game we used for Knockout City Analysis is the version optimized for Xbox Series X.

Knockout City review for Xbox Series X

With Knockout City has tried to offer a different experience in terms of multiplayer games, without breaking the formula. This is a game where only your skill works, in the style of Rocket League. Although it remains to be seen if it will give as many playable options as this one. As far as I was able to explore the game, several things became clear to me. On the one hand it is a game that is a game that is pure fun, where you are going to play and nothing else. But on the other it has competitive potential.

Game modes

Well, I already said that this is a Dogeball game. That basically boils down to two teams trying to hit each other with a ball. But this is not to say that the game does not offer diversity in its game modes. From launch day, Knockout City will offer 4 game modes that will be expanded. According to the study, they will be adding new content to the game constantly with the seasonal model. The two of the game are:

Team KO (3v3) : The first team to get 10 KOs wins a round and the first team to win 2 rounds wins the match.

: The first team to get 10 KOs wins a round and the first team to win 2 rounds wins the match. Head to head (1v1) : 3 KOs to win the round, 2 rounds to win the match

: 3 KOs to win the round, 2 rounds to win the match Diamond Catcher (3v3) : Shoot down your rivals to release the diamonds.

: Shoot down your rivals to release the diamonds. Carom team KO (3v3): All special balls are available.

As for what I was able to experience from these games during the testing time, I must say that the key to the diversity of the game is on the one hand in its maps and on the other in the special balls of the game. The 3v3 feels like base mode. The map is chosen at random, and also the special ball. Then you are on stage and you must face the other team. It sounds simple, but because it is a skill issue, there are many options to dodge and hit that you have to consider.

Special balls are balls that offer some kind of power. There is one that is an American football that when the launch is fully loaded, it goes off like a bullet. And like this there are 6 more balls, a number that will be expanded. Some of these were more useful to me than others, but they all offer different ways of designing different confrontational strategies. And that is very good.

As for the diversity of the game modes as such, I must say that of those that I had the opportunity to try (1v1 was the only one that did not), I found them as diverse as possible to the game. The diamond catcher mode reminded me of one of the CDO multiplayer modes where you don’t win by kills but by collecting the plates of your kills (diamonds here). And the Team KO carom reminded me of party mode in Halo where you find only special weapons.

The latter was the most fun of all for me if you want a more frontal experience. But in general all the game modes I tried I liked, since they have in common that offer quick games, with clear results where you could try again to achieve a better result. Something that can become addictive.

Personalization and microtransactions

Something that they bet heavily on Velan Studios with Knockout City is down to personalization. You can create your own characters with fun and miscellaneous starting cosmetic items. Also, as you gain a level by completing what in the game they call contracts (missions like achieving 15 KOs with a fully charged toss, etc.), you will unlock more cosmetic items. So we will have many options to make and remake our characters.

The aesthetics of the game is very clear, it is a game with cartoonish characters, which for the idea of ​​being pure fun and playability works quite well. So is the aesthetics of cosmetic elements, among which you can find hairstyles, suits, glasses, and many more. For those who enjoy searching for unique items, Knockout City will have a wide variety of items available, and up to 17 slots to include accessories per character.

As for microtransactions, which is always a delicate element, during the presentation of the game in the official conference that was made for those who reviewed the game two things were noticed. The first is that nothing that can be bought, with in-game currency or real money, will give any player an advantage. And the second is that all items that are available in the game store they can be purchased or unlocked by playing. Real money works for those who want to skip the wait.

Visuals and music

As I already said, the Knockout City has a version fully optimized for the new generation, in addition to versions for the previous consoles. The version that was used in this Knockout City review was the Xbox Series X. And in terms of this version, both visually and in performance there were no complaints. According to the official report, the game works at 4K / 60fps on Xbox Series X and 1080p / 60fps on Xbox Series S, with no quality and performance mode option on these consoles, or on the last generation.

In this aspect I think the game delivers. The design of the cities is quite well done, with its obstacles, although perhaps more verticality was needed. What they did with the sound is something quite important. The music of the game is something that you like from the moment you enter and it does not tire you. With a good variety of songs, all adjusted to what you are doing in the game. The sound effects of the game are well done. As for the visual, it has a very marked cartoon style that suits the game very well.

The doubts and the problems

As for doubts regarding the future of the game, I basically have one that I have already presented above. Being a game that bets on pure playability within the Dogeball theme, it must have a progressive evolution curve that goes hand in hand with the progress of the player’s skill. What I mean by this is that the player should feel rewarding in playable options. For this I can think of an example: Rocket League.

This game bets everything on playability with an interesting proposal: soccer with cars. And what you can do in the game is really impressive. Knockout City has a lot of this, and I would hope that the gameplay can evolve nicely so that it manages to catch players in time. Another aspect that generates doubts is the stability of the servers. During the test there were some falls that took out the players.

The technical team reported that this was because we were only on a limited test. And that all that would be completely solved on launch day. Finally, the problems, and these would only be related to one aspect, what in the game they call “El Antro”. It is a space in which you are before entering any game mode and in which there can be up to 8 players simultaneously. You find a test dummy and other things.

On the one hand, I question myself in front of the relevance and / or usefulness of this Antro as a social space. But beyond this, it bothered me that to change the game mode you cannot go directly to the game menu but you have to go to the “Den” to choose the game mode. This adds an unnecessary extra step, and of course it’s just a minor problem. I could add here that maybe you need more maps to make you feel more diverse. Although there is the promise that we will constantly have more content.

Something also that could have the game is a local cooperative mode, split screen. I still think that games should always offer a local game mode, which for that matter would be a two player split screen mode to play in online modes. There are several games that offer this like Gears 5. Not that this is a defect as such of the game, but it would have been nice if it was in the game.

