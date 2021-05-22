May is still a big plus for Microsoft’s flagship service, and that’s why Knockout City is now available on Xbox Game Pass, which reaches the launch service. The new multiplayer game from EA Originals is available from launch day to all active Xbox Game Pass and EA Play subscribers. Knockout City is a Dogeball game in which you can team up with your friends to face your rivals.
That Knockout City is now available on Xbox Game Pass should be considered great news. It may be that initially its theme is not the most striking, but the truth is that, as we said in our Knockout City analysis, this is a game designed to be fun and it does it, while allowing you to experience a variety of colorful maps, new cosmetic items, and quite satisfying character creation system.
Knockout City now available on Xbox Game Pass
In addition to Knockout City now available on Xbox Game Pass,the game launches with its first season that brings new content. The bet on the Xbox Game Pass is in addition to the offer of 15 free days of the game on platforms other than Xbox. This time EA wants to give visibility to their game, and this one really deserves a chance. With the new seasons will also arrive new maps, types of balls, rewards, events and challenges.
For Knockout City to arrive on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate launch day and EA Play was definitely a smart move. The game is based on multiplayer action, and with a large influx of players at launch, it can manage to show its full potential and become one of those games that with a large number of recurring players.
