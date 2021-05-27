‘The Mass of Bolsena’, by Rafael Sanzio in the Heliodorus Room of the Vatican.

Science has come to overthrow old idealisms whose origin has been founded on the false interpretation of natural facts. The story we bring here is just one example.

It is the story that is related to the Corpus Christi festival, indicated in our almanac as a commemoration of the Eucharist, or what is the same, as a commemoration of the moment of transubstantiation by which the bread and wine became a body. and blood of Christ.

Because the Easter banquet has been celebrated on the sixtieth day of Easter Sunday since in 1263, in Bolsena, in the Italian region of Umbria, a priest from Prague stopped at the Church of Santa Cristina to celebrate a mass. While declaiming the words of consecration, the miracle of transubstantiation occurred and the Host was turned into blood.

This miracle would be interpreted centuries later, in 1512, by Rafael Sanzio with the fresco that he painted on the window of the Heliodorus Room, in the Vatican, and which is entitled The mass of Bolsena. In this painting Julius II appears, bearded and elderly, kneeling in front of the priest holding the Host where a cross of blood can be seen.

The propaganda of the Catholic Church exploited the event that occurred in Bolsena, although the bread had been turning into blood for a long time.

The propaganda of the Catholic Church exploited the event in Bolsena, although the bread had been turning into blood for a long time. The Roman historian Quinto Curcio Rufo tells us how, in 332 BC, while Alexander the Great’s men were besieging the city of Tire, at the time of cutting some slices of bread, they saw a few drops of blood sprout and they were scared. Then the soothsayer Aristandro calmed them down, telling them that it was a good omen, as blood was gushing from the inside. This was what gave them hope to take the city.

Until the beginning of the 19th century, no scientific basis was found to explain the conversion of bread into blood. It was thanks to Bartolomeo Bizio, a young Italian pharmacy student who, experimenting with corn grits, discovered how this, in contact with hot and humid air, was covered with a red and gelatinous pigment called prodigiosin and that Binzo mistakenly identified with a fungus. He named it Serratia marcescens in honor of the 18th century Tuscan monk Serafino Serrati, a pioneer of steam propulsion on ships.

The history of science is a history of errors and of overcoming them. In this case, prodigiosin not only serves as an example to illustrate how magical thinking can be squashed, but also to bring us closer to one of the greatest contemporary scientific errors. Because at first, the aforementioned prodigiosin would be used as a biological marker without knowing its lethal risk.

Painting and war were united in history by the work of a lethal bacteria whose appearance is similar to that of blood

In 1950, the US Navy practiced a germ warfare drill to test how well Americans were prepared for it. He arranged for a series of military ships to dump large quantities of Serratia marcescens, bacteria that the wind then carried to San Francisco. It was still unknown how deadly the aforementioned bacteria could be and there were cases of urinary infection and pneumonia, as well as cases of deaths from endocarditis, an inflammation of the inner lining of the heart chambers and valves.

In this way, Serratia marcescens would become a bacterium with a high risk of collective infamy since, one day, the Catholic Church decided to use the miracle trick to put scientific reason to sleep; a truth that would be awakened by a young pharmacy student, centuries later, to end up being exploited for military purposes. In between, Rafael Sanzio interpreted the miracle of art on a Vatican window. With these things, painting and war were united in history by the work of a lethal bacterium whose appearance is similar to that of blood.

