Moving Out, the knockabout co-op removals game from developer SMG Studio, is getting a sequel – complete with the likes of online cross-play multiplayer for the first time – and it’ll be launching on 15th August for Xbox, PlayStation, Switch , and PC.

The original Moving Out arrived back in 2020, reimagining the process of furniture removals in much the same chaotic way Overcooked reimagined culinary creation. And while the end result wasn’t “quite as good” as its obvious inspiration, as Eurogamer’s Christian Donlan suggested in his review at the time, it was “still very special”.

An extremely solid foundation, then, for more to come, and Moving Out 2 builds on the original by whisking the Furniture Arrangement and Relocation Technicians (FARTs) “beyond the realms of their dimension” and into a succession of “wildly different” universes.

It promises new levels, puzzles, and characters – plus new features including an Assist mode – and it’s playable solo or with friends in both local and cross-play enabled online co-op.

Moving Out 2 launches for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Switch, and PC on 15th August. However, PC players can get an early taste of its removal action on Monday, 19th June, courtesy of a six-level demo that’ll be releasing as part of the Steam Next Fest.