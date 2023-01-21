In recent years, one of the most popular topics in all media has been that of “choice“. Many directors, writers and screenwriters from films to TV series, from books to even video games have wanted to test their characters – and why not, even themselves – by constantly placing them in front of crossroads that would have changed their lives forever whether they are moral, physical, or destiny-based choices. With his latest effort Knocking at the doorwhich we will analyze in our review, the director M. Night Shyamalan takes this macro-theme and decides to give it its original vision, ensuring that the choices of our protagonists could save humanity or condemn it.

The end of the world in your hands

After the half misstep made with OldM. Night Shyamalan decides to return to directing with another adaptation, this time of the horror book “The house at the end of the worldby Paul Tremblay. After delightfully created opening credits like those of feature films from the 1950s and 1960s, Bussano alla Porta immediately teleports us to its setting. A small house in the middle of the woods will in fact be the one and only location of the whole film, giving the film an almost theatrical tinge as it did for example Quentin Tarantino with The Hateful Eight or more recently Florian Zeller in The Father.

After a quick introduction of the protagonist family of the film, made up of the little girl Wenling and his parents Eric and Andrewthe initial stillness is quickly broken by a group of four people that slowly they approach the small cottage where the young couple thought they were spending a peaceful holiday with their daughter… which unfortunately will not prove to be the case at all. That mysterious group of people will break the tranquility in the lives of our protagonists by knocking on the door of this wooden house, explaining how their task – albeit difficult – will be necessary for the destiny of humanity. From this moment it therefore begins a countdown to the end of the worldthat just them they will be able to choose whether or not to stop, sacrificing what is most dear in their lives.

Fate and choice

We can immediately see how Shyamalan opted for one for this film much more relaxed direction and not at all hectic, despite the film’s apocalyptic premises, thus giving a feeling of disorientation, mystery and even more pressing anguish. People are almost never central to the shots and the camera prefers to follow their actions and consequences rather than whoever did them. This will allow the viewer even more to perceive some sort of dehumanization of the group of four bringers of disasterbut who will never miss the opportunity to remember that what they are doing is against their nature, but that it is a task for which they have been chosen and which must be implemented.

Speaking of the characters we come to what maybe is the weakest point of the film: the writing. In this Knock on the Door, M. Night Shyamalan deviates from one of his most well-known stylistic features, opting for a more linear narrative which in this review we can confirm to be a half-successful choice. Throughout the film hovers over the group of four alleged murderers the why they were chosen And how come they almost have to force the protagonist family to decide to sacrifice themselves to save humanity.

All this mystery unfolds well for the first two acts of the film, which all in all manage to keep the viewer’s attention fixed on the screen. However, Shyamalan’s house of cards falls apart towards the end of the film, when all of a sudden one of the protagonists who until then was steadfast on his beliefs out of the blue he has an epiphany and suddenly understands everything, spitting it in the audience’s face over the span of a couple of bars. All of this certainly left a bad taste in my mouth, with a lightly charged and almost wasted epilogue. Such a pity.

Forced by a higher will

As for the rehearsals, we finally had the opportunity to see a Dave Bautista (Leonard) out of the classic circle of roles to which he has accustomed us, with a decidedly more dramatic and leading part. Bautista succeeds with his performance at make us understand the dichotomy of actions that he and his group will be forced to do from his very first appearance, when he meets Wenling in the garden outside the cottage and helps her catch a grasshopper: he will take the insect carefully, without frightening it, and will imprison it in the jar together with the other two not by his will, but because someone asked him to other. In this group we also want to applaud the interpretations of Bautista’s other companions, in particular an excellent one Rupert Grint (Redmond) who, albeit in a secondary role, managed to give his best.

Moving on to the main family, Jonathan Groff (Andrew) e Ben Aldridge (Eric) manage to make us understand the terror they feel and the anguish of witnessing the undoing of humanity before their eyes because of their choices. However, as already mentioned in our review, all of this is definitely lost in the finale, relegating Knock on the Door as an average work within the filmography of the Indian-American director.

In conclusion, we can note that one decidedly subdued photography has not benefited the project at all – except in some very sporadic flicker sipped throughout the film – together with a soundtrack not particularly inspired or memorable, which fail to frame the splendid scenography in the way it deserves.