The increase in homelessness and the lack of work due to the coronavirus pandemic make life harder, and unsustainable for many. Among these factors is added the controversy over presence or not in schools.

Jorge’s letter reflects an eloquence that demonstrates an education sculpted between public and private schooling. And it is that same education that today is debated in the Supreme Court.

Let me speak to the President as well. Telling him that a DNU that prohibits students from going to class is to go against teaching and, also, of the psychological health of adolescents who suffer from panic attacks, anxiety and depression. It was a bad move in the chess of politics. And it leaves a bitter taste. Smells of poverty of tactics and strategies in the protocols that make society vulnerable.

“We are raising and creating a generation of apathetic, abulent adolescents, in absolute connection with the monitors and little with emotions”, warned the psychologist Alejandro Schujman last year.

Believe me, Mr. President, that after more than a year of living with the “new normal” there are still people who do not know how to use the chinstrap, do not take social distance in the lines of supermarkets, less in the marches that are allowed in the middle of the pandemic and, at wakes. He remembers?

Stubbornness, and “A hand in exchange for a vote”, as the reader says, they destroy the intellectual and ethical formation of the boys. We know about the education that characterizes it and seek a solution, agree on criteria between the Nation and CABA, without judicializing education, it does not seem to be a utopia. Listen … “knock, knock”, they’re knocking on your front door again.

Mr. President, … is he?

