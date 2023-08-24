‘Knock knock knock: the sound of evil’ is a new horror film directed by Samuel Bodin that deals with a terrifying theme that many people have witnessed at some time in their homes: the noise of someone playing. So if you’re a horror movie lover, this suspenseful movie might catch your eye, as critics have called it “terrifying and utterly fantastic.” Here we will tell you all the details of where to see ‘Knock knock knock’.

Official trailer for ‘Knock knock knock: the sound of evil’

When does ‘Knock knock knock: the sound of evil’ premiere?

‘Knock knock knock: the sound of evil’ the July 21, 2023 in theaters of USA; however, to Peruthe horror movie arrived on Thursday August 17so it is still on the billboard.

Where to see ‘Knock knock knock: the sound of evil’?

The horror film is available in Peruvian theaters Cinépolis and cineplanet. So if you want to see ‘Knock knock knock: the sound of evil’ online and free, we must tell you that this is not possible, because it is still on the billboard. However, although it is not recommended to enter unofficial web pages, ‘Knock knock knock’ may be found in Cuevana, Repelis or PelisPlus.

What is ‘Knock knock knock: the sound of evil’ about?

Peter is the main character in ‘Knock knock knock: the sound of evil’. Photo: Lionsgate Films

This says the official synopsis of ‘Knock knock knock: the sound of evil’: “Peter, 8 years old, lives tormented by the mysterious knocks coming from the inside of his bedroom wall. His parents insist that they are only in his imagination. As Peter’s fear intensifies, he begins to believe that his parents might be hiding a terrible and dangerous secret… What is more frightening for a child than not trusting his family?

