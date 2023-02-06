The movie of shyamalan surpassed Cameron’s in USA. The director has already spoken about this on his social networks.

Without a doubt, one of the most anticipated films of 2022 was “Avatar: the meaning of water”. Hundreds of fans waited 13 years to be transported back to Pandora and see their favorite characters on the big screen. This is evidenced in the figure it has for global collection: US$2,133 million. For nearly two months (seven consecutive weeks), James Cameron’s feature film held the number one viewing site at the US box office.

However, this eighth week he failed to do so. The new film of M.Night Shyamalan has dethroned the Avatar sequel. “knock at the door”, which was praised by critics for its tension and the performance of its characters, collected US $ 14.2 million this opening weekend, a number with which it left the popular film out of first place.

The last Sunday, February 5, through his Twitter account, director Shyamalan thanked all the people who went to see the title and greeted James Cameron. “Thank you to everyone who made ‘Knock on the Door’ the number one movie this weekend! I’m pinching myself that this is the seventh time this has happened to me. This is the fourth in a row with Universal Pictures. Much love to James Cameron, he is a hero to me. Glad to be in theaters with you,” the tweet read.

Family protagonist of “They knock on the door”. Photo: Universal Pictures

What is “Knock at the Door” about?

“There is a knock at the door” or “Knock at the cabin” is a feature film that tells us the story of a homoparental family that travels to a cabin to enjoy their weekend with nature. However, their stay is interrupted by a group of four strangers who take them hostage and hope that one of them will be sacrificed to prevent the apocalypse.

“Knock at the door”: full cast

Part of the cast of “They knock on the door”. Photo: Universal Pictures