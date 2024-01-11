The KNMI warns of slippery conditions in a large part of the country on Friday morning. Code orange applies to North Brabant and Limburg. Freezing and sleet can cause slippery conditions there. Code yellow has been issued for Utrecht, Flevoland and the three northern provinces due to the risk of local slippery conditions. The slipperiness disappears during the morning.

#KNMI #warns #slippery #conditions #large #parts #country #death #due #traffic #accident #39slippery39 #road