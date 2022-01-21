Due to the risk of local slipperiness due to freezing wet road sections, the KNMI issued code yellow for almost the entire country, except for the Wadden area and Zeeland, in the night from Thursday to Friday. Traffic and outdoor activities can be hindered by the slippery road, according to the weather institute.
