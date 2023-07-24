The KNMI has extended the warning for severe weather for Monday afternoon to the southeast of the country. On Monday morning, the weather institute already issued code yellow for the provinces of Groningen, Drenthe and Overijssel. This also applies to Gelderland, Limburg and North Brabant.
Interior editorial
On Monday afternoon, the KNMI expects strong thunderstorms with hail in which hailstones of 2 centimeters can fall. There is also a strong wind with gusts of up to 65 kilometers per hour.
Rijkswaterstaat warns road users who take to the road on Monday afternoon. “Then take into account thunderstorms that may include hail.”
