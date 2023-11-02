In the province of Zeeland, this applies on Thursday from 11 am code orange due to the heavy storm Ciarán. Wind gusts of 100 to 110 km/h are expected. In the afternoon, code orange also applies to the coastal areas of North and South Holland and the western part of the Wadden area. Previously, the KNMI had also issued the lighter code yellow for the western provinces, which still applies to most of the rest of the country.

Code orange means that there is a big chance is “on dangerous or extreme weather where the impact is major and there is a risk of damage, injury or a lot of inconvenience.” The ANWB had already advised against code yellow to continue working from home this Thursday.

The Dutch Railways has adjusted the timetable in Zeeland as a precaution and warns that the storm to more inconvenience can lead.

Damage and minor injuries in Brittany

Storm Ciarán made landfall in the French coastal region of Brittany on Wednesday evening. There was a minor injury and the fire brigade had to respond dozens of times. There were also reports of power outages due to broken power lines.

According to the weather service Météo France, there is a risk of flooding from storm waves on the entire French Atlantic coast, the north coast and the eastern Mediterranean coast until Thursday evening.