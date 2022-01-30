The KNMI has for Monday in North Holland, Friesland and the Wadden area code orange issued due to the risk of very strong wind gusts. The weather institute warns people in the areas mentioned about dangerous (traffic) situations due to possible falling trees and loose branches. Code yellow applies to the rest of the country on Monday.

From the night of Sunday to Monday, heavy wind gusts will come through, mainly from the northwest. These will then expand across the country on Monday morning. Particularly in the second half of the morning, there are very heavy wind gusts of 90 to 110 kilometers per hour in the northwest of the Netherlands. Very strong wind gusts of 100 to 120 kilometers per hour will occur in the (north)western coastal area, possibly also around the IJsselmeer.

The wind gradually decreases later in the afternoon. In the areas to which code yellow applies on Monday, people in traffic and outdoor activities may experience “annoyance”, the KNMI reports.

Closed testing and vaccination sites

Some test and vaccination locations in Vlissingen, Rotterdam, Purmerend and Zaandam will remain closed as a precaution due to the expected storm on Monday, ANP news agency reports. People who have an appointment for a corona test will be called on Sunday to schedule a new appointment at a different location. KLM has canceled eighty return flights as a precaution. That number may continue to rise.

In the United Kingdom, the storm, which is called ‘Corrie’, has already killed at least two people. On Sunday there was a lot of flooding in northern Germany due to the storm; part of Hamburg was under water. The storm has already passed through Poland, the Czech Republic and Denmark.