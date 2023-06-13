The KNMI does not consider it likely that 2023 will go down in the books as the year with the record number of dry days. The record so far stands at 20 days of drought in a row in 1976. This year it has hardly rained since mid-May, but a splash of rain fell on 7 and 8 June in the east and south of the country. As a result, the series of dry days has been interrupted since mid-May, according to the weather institute. Until June 7, it was dry for fifteen days in a row.

