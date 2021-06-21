









“There was talk of a possible hurricane, but KNMI research has shown that we were dealing here with a fall wind or ‘downburst’: a phenomenon that occasionally occurs in the summer during heavy thunderstorms,” the KNMI writes.

A fall wind is caused by the air cooling down sharply in a shower due to very heavy rainfall. This cold air falls on the underlying earth’s surface, causing heavy gusts of wind, which can reach far above 100 km/h. In a whirlwind, the damage is concentrated in a relatively narrow, long track and the trees fall in different directions due to the rotational movement inside the trunk. In a katabatic wind there is a broader area in which the damage caused lies more or less in one line.

Parts of the Netherlands had to deal with severe storms on Friday evening, June 18. Leersum was particularly affected: nine people were injured, about 6 houses are currently uninhabitable, gas leaks developed and many trees fell. In the middle and north of the Netherlands, code orange applied because of the risk of severe thunderstorms. Gelderland also had to contend with the storm; in Tiel, a driver of a large crane was injured when the crane overturned.

Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.