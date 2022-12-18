The KNMI has Sunday morning code orange announced for the whole country because of slippery roads. From the end of the afternoon, a precipitation area will move from Zeeland to Groningen across the Netherlands. Ice and/or precipitation on a frozen surface can make it “treacherously slippery”. The slipperiness can last for several hours, according to the weather institute.

According to the KNMI, the slippery road surface may be difficult to see. The weather institute says that road users should take into account delays on the road and a high risk of accidents. In addition, public transport may fail in several places. Road users are urged to drive slowly and to keep a greater distance from other motorists.

The warning applies in Zeeland and South Holland from 5 p.m. North Holland, Flevoland, Utrecht, Gelderland and North Brabant will follow from 7 p.m. and Limburg, Overijssel, Groningen, Drenthe and Friesland from 9 p.m. The warnings last until about 02:00 in the night.