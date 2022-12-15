The KNMI announced code orange for all coastal provinces on Thursday evening. Showers that fall on the frozen ground can lead to black ice and “treacherous slipperiness” on the roads. The weather institute reports that the slipperiness can last until the end of the morning. In the rest of the country it can become slippery locally, reports the weather institute.

Here and there cars have ended up on the road. The KNMI will publish several warnings on Thursday evening: according to the institute, smaller roads may be impassable and may be closed. In addition, travelers in public transport must take delays or cancellations into account. The KNMI also advises motorists to take food, drinks and warm clothing with them on the road.

Rijkswaterstaat also advises people to be extra careful on the road. In addition, the road manager takes preventive measures, if necessary. Our gritters are ready.

An overview map from the KNMI: