Although Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery both landed on Netflix last month, the director Rian Johnson already have some ideas on what the third film in the franchise.

In a recent interview with Empire MagazineJohnson revealed that the next film he intends to make will be the third installment of the Knives Out franchise and that already have some ideas in mind for what will be the next adventure of Benoit Blanc. Here are his words about it:

I’m working on the next one [film con protagonista Benoit Blanc, n.d.R.] because it’s the most important thing right now for me. When I’m working on a film I need to do it because I can’t imagine doing anything else. I will work on this new film with Benoit Blanc because I can’t think of another story. I have numerous ideas in mind but not everything is in focus yet.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, as well as the previous chapter of the franchise, was written and directed by the aforementioned Rian Johnson, who produced the film together with Ram Bergman through T Street Productions.

The Glass Onion cast includes Daniel Craig, Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Madelyn Cline, Jessica Henwick and Ethan Hawke.