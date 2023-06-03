Baja California Sur.- A man young was attacked to stab wounds in it town of Poza Grandein San Miguel de Comonduand shortly after died in a hospitaltherefore, the State General Attorney of Justice started a investigation to clarify the fact and punish to the responsible.

In a statement, the PGJE stated that “in the municipality of Comondu investigation file was initiated for the crime of homicide in detriment of one male personwho lost his life on the afternoon of Thursday June 1 at the General Hospital of Ciudad Constituciónderived from the injuries provoked White weapon“.

The facts where the victimof 32 years (name omitted), was attacked, originated in the town of Poza Grande, details the Attorney General’s Office.

elements of the Investigation Unit for the Crime of Intentional Homicide of the PGJEBCS They are working to clarify what happened and find who or who is responsible for this fact, adds the institution.

case details

The news outlet BCS Noticias details that the deceased was originally from Loretoand that it was this Thursday, at around 2:51 p.m., that it was reported to the emergency numbers that he entered the Health Center of the town of Poza Grandein San Miguel de Comondu.

Then they took him to General Hospital of Ciudad Constituciónthere he died.