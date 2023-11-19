In addition to relaxing, this hobby also has positive effects on creativity and personal relationships, especially between different generations

Roberto De Filippis

There are many people who are forced to live at a frenetic pace to complete all their personal and professional tasks. To be able to support them, it is essential to have the possibility to carve out moments just for yourselfin which to “unplug” e slow down. Knitting is one of the many activities that can be useful in these cases.

Knitting helps you isolate yourself and think only about the present — For many considering knitting a simple hobby is an understatement. In fact, many have learned this art from previous generations (mothers or, more often, grandmothers), which is why the use of needles and fabric is not a simple "exercise", as it brings with it a emotional load anything but negligible. "This is the reason why knitting often gives greater well-being compared to other manual creative activities" underlines the Dr. Veronica Brambillapsychologist and psychotherapist of Center – The Breath of Cernusco Lombardone' (Lc) and del Synesis Center of Arcore (Mb). In addition to bringing out emotions, knitting also transmits pleasant tactile sensations which, favoring the production of endorphins, they increase mood and lower anxiety and stress levels. What relaxes you are the repetitive gestures typical of the activity, which allow you to carry out the work almost automatically. "Knitting is like repeating the same mantra over and over again, living in a sort of hypnotic trancewhich allows you to isolate yourself from the outside and concentrate exclusively on what you do" continues Dr. Brambilla.

Knitting preserves brain function — Due to the patience it requires, knitting is therefore an activity suitable for forgetting the small and large problems you have and for giving yourself regenerating break both for the spirit and for the body. This is also due to the fact that the pace of this hobby is slow, unlike those that we are often called upon, willingly or unwillingly, to keep in our daily lives. It is not at all difficult to learn the basic techniques of this activity; therefore, if you try your hand at it consistently, it doesn't take long before you can wear the item of clothing that is the result of your work. "A tangible gratification like this, achieved quickly, represents a real injection of self-esteem" observes Dr. Brambilla. By improving the technique, through regular practice, you then become increasingly confident, triggering a virtuous circle that has positive implications in every area of ​​life. Furthermore, knitting also has positive effects on the brain, preserving its efficiency. In fact, although it does not stimulate the memory, like some puzzle games for example, it "trains" it creativitywhich is equally important.

Knitting to strengthen bonds — Another benefit of knitting is that of improve personal relationships. This is the case, for example, of a grandmother who creates a sweater for her grandson, making the latter happy. In turn, the little one’s happiness becomes a source of joy for the grandmother, strengthening the relationship between the two. “A way to spend of quality time with grandchildren consists of teaching them to knit, transmitting not only knowledge, but also emotions” suggests Dr. Brambilla. Regardless of age, this activity increases coordination between eyes and hands and between the right and left hands. Furthermore, as demonstrated by numerous scientific studies, the repetitive movements required contribute to lower is blood pressure and heart rate. Since hypertension and heart problems are very common among the elderly, it is especially when you are no longer very young the best time to try your hand at knitting.