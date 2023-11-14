The images of British athlete Tom Daley at the Tokyo Olympic Games, sitting in the stands and knitting or crocheting after winning gold in synchronized diving, went around the world. It was 2021. Daley is certainly not alone in the ball of yarn lovers club. It seems that even Albert Einstein engaged in this activity between one project and another to “calm his mind and clarify his ideas”. And today science shows how the choice of the diving (and ‘knitting’) champion and the scientist was extremely appropriate for their mental health. ‘Knitting’, in fact, is really good for the brain, stops intrusive thoughts, increases the level of attention and concentration towards a specific activity.

It was putting needles and crochet hooks under the lens of researchers the philanthropic organization Gomitolorosawho after years of activity with oncology patients, during which she experienced first-hand the benefits of knitting, commissioned a real scientific study from the Besta Neurological Institute in Milan. And the scientists accomplished this by enrolling 40 experienced knitting volunteers – aged between 27 and 63 – and recording their brain activity. Among the main evidence emerging from the research, presented today in the Lombardy capital and available in preprint version (not yet peer-reviewed) on the ‘MedRxiv’ platform, there is also the positive impact on cancer patients: knitting makes them more focused, aware and informed during the conversation with oncologists.

“This research allows us to observe for the first time how knitting is an effective tool to support the empowerment of patients – observes Alberto Costa, president of Gomitolorosa, and breast oncologist recognized internationally for his contribution to the advancement of breast cancer treatment – As a doctor I can say that this brings with it four benefits: promotes patient awareness and enables them to better understand their health, disease and treatment options; increases adherence to treatment, because when patients are actively involved in decisions regarding their health, they are more likely to follow medical indications and engage proactively in treatment paths; improves the quality of care and, in fact, informed and involved patients can collaborate more effectively with healthcare professionals, leading to a better understanding of the patient’s needs and more personalized and targeted care.”

Finally the fourth point: tricot “reduces anxiety and fear – highlights Costa – With greater knowledge and control over their health situation, patients can reduce the anxiety and fear associated with the disease, improving their overall emotional well-being”. The research was structured as follows: the neurologists and neurophysiologists of the Besta recorded the magnetic and electrical activity of the cerebral cortex of volunteers through a very innovative diagnostic tool, Magneto-Encephalo-Graphy (Meg), before and after a 20-minute knitting session with the aim of determining scientifically and measure any benefits for mental health, attention and well-being deriving from this activity.The experiment was also repeated on a ‘control’ group, i.e. on subjects who do not habitually practice knitting.

To realize scientific work that has been submitted to the journal ‘Scientific Reports’ and is currently undergoing review processes for publication, were Davide Rossi Sebastiano, head of the Neurophysiopathology Unit and project leader; Pietro Tiraboschi, head of the Simple Dementia Clinic Structure; Cristina Muscio, clinical psychologist, and the engineers Elisa Visani and Dunja Duran. “The innovative aspect of the research – underlines Rossi Sebastiano – is the fact that it is demonstrated how knitting positively influences the attention of people who practice this activity, improving alertness and orientation, which influence the ‘state of activation’ of the person in preparation for the ability to direct attention towards ‘ relevant stimuli. In people who knit with some assiduity, even a short session increases attention, even in the period after finishing knitting. A further innovative aspect is that this attention is achieved immediately, as soon as work has started, and is maintained even after finishing for a further 15-20 minutes.”

“Knit distracts from worries, helps to perceive pain less, facilitates socialization processes and improves self-esteem because it implies a goal and its achievement – adds Costa – This increase in attention is very important for those who are undergoing a treatment process, as it allows them to better understand their illness and the measures to take to overcome it and achieve recovery. It is a well-known phenomenon in psycho-oncology and is called ‘patient empowerment’, mental empowerment of the patient, who becomes much more capable of understanding his own illness and the effects on his own body, actively seeks information and is able to formulate questions to him relevant to doctors and healthcare professionals. Effective communication between doctor and patient brings significant benefits. In fact, it increases patient satisfaction and has a positive impact on the quality of life and the healing process.”

Since 2012, Gomitolorosa has been promoting ‘wool therapy’ in almost 30 hospitals in the country from Messina to Milan, putting patients in front of balls of yarn and crochet hooks, because the strong belief of the promoters of the initiative is that knitting represents an activity from which to derive great benefits and constitutes an integrative tool for the treatment process. Costa had already intuited that it is an effective antidote to stress during his 40 years alongside the oncologist Umberto Veronesi – we read in a note – observing patients in the hospital wards who worked with needles or crochet to while away the time. waiting to undergo treatment or tests: “The idea of ​​proposing wool therapy came to me when a Welsh physiotherapist, Mrs Betsan Corkhill from Bath, launched the proposal, in the medical-scientific field, to use the term ‘therapeutic knitting ‘, therapeutic knitting, to indicate the (therapeutic) effects of both knitting and crocheting.

“In his clinical practice – he says – he had observed, and then described in various publications, that the subjects accustomed to knitting, especially women of course, had an ‘extra edge’ compared to other patients, from many points of view: greater calm, less anxiety, even less post-operative pain. Furthermore, a greater reserve of ‘positivity’, and therefore optimism, deriving from the creative aspect of knitting: manual ability, clarity in calculation, taste in the choice of colours”. Is knitting like meditating? This is one of the hypotheses that Besta’s study wanted to verify. “This project is based on the idea that work knitting affects attention in a similar way”, also improving mental health and personal well-being in the same way, explains Tiraboschi. “And the study demonstrates how knitting has the ability to increase people’s concentration as happens after meditating”. However, continues, “while meditation usually involves top-down attentional and regulatory control, crochet requires coordinated finger movements and rapid attention to detail, suggesting that attentional networks engage differently. The discussion suggests that crochet could act as an intensive rehabilitation exercise involving both hands“.

Another of the points investigated is the possibility that knitting could contribute to the development of protocols also dedicated to cognitive rehabilitation in some nervous system pathologies. The starting hypothesis is that it is possible to positively influence the recovery or decrease the speed of progression of some symptoms in neurological diseases, through knitting. The complexity of knitting, demanding on both an ideational and manual level, experts suggest, could favor the development of alternative motor behavior strategies and positively influence cognitive activities, first and foremost attention.