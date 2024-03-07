The Knights of Culiacán They suffered their third consecutive defeat tonight in the 2024 campaign of the Pacific Coast Basketball Circuit (CIBACOPA), after falling by a score of 88-81 against the Tijuana Zonkeys in the second game of their series held in the Juan S. Millán Sports Center from the capital of Sinaloa.

This completed the sweep of the border team over the Cabs who have not won since their debut in the season.

The set of Gentlemen The match began in a good way, as they took the first quarter by a score of 20-18, however, the Tijuana team turned the score around by taking the second quarter by 33-20, to go to halftime 51-40 for the visit. The second half was even, because in the third period both showed their weapons and tied by a score of 21-21.

The Gentlemensupported by their loyal fans, went out to the last quarter looking to overcome an eleven-point deficit, but they only won that period by 20-16, leaving final figures of 88-81.

For the set of Zonkeys stood out Cameron Mitchell, who was their best scorer with 20 points. They followed Gabriel Alexander McCray with 18 points, eight rebounds and two assists, in addition to Joshua Webster with 15 points, seven rebounds and nine assists. Joao Vitor Franca Dos Santos contributed 14 points for Zonkeys and Arinze Childom nine.

For their part, for the Gentlemen the Colombian highlighted Romario Roque Martínez, who contributed no more and no less than 30 points, in addition to six rebounds and six assists.

He is also a coffee grower Michael Jackson Wright He contributed 19 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, followed by the American Nick Waddell with eleven points and five rebounds. Soren De Luque He was able to contribute eight points and nine rebounds for the Culichi cause.

The team of Gentlemen will have a rest this Thursday, and will return to activity tomorrow, Friday, March 8, when visiting Guaymas Oyster Keepers. For their part, the Tijuana Zonkeys They will be visiting the Friars of Guasave.

With the third of defeats in a row, the Gentlemen They were left with a 1-3 record on the season, while the Zonkeys They maintain the perfect pace with 4-0, like Astros de Jalisco and Rayos de Hermosillo.