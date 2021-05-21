The Ministry of Tolerance is launching during these days a package of high-level human values, strong in meaning and bold meaning, in order to establish a human reality filled with the scent of tolerance, fragrant with the scent of love, infused with the scent of life without the components of deficiency, and no inferiority complex that stands in the way of reaching joy and tolerance with The other, without preconceptions.

The project will be merged with the management of the police institution, which is the institution that is responsible for coloring the painting, with miniatures that remove the relationship with the other, dust, and price.

Since its inception, the Ministry of Tolerance has been working diligently and effortlessly in which the lights are not extinguished, in order for the person to go to the sources of life without justification for costs or damage, and without justifications for hardship and misery. From the Emirates, the fact that the Emirates is a land on whose soil has grown trees of loyalty to all of humanity, and they have grown, branched out and turned branches and trees, and the minds of conscience expanded so that the heart of the Emirates became the geography of friendliness, the history of roses, the life of the dam, the day of the grandfather, and the night that does not prevail.

This is the idea that all parts of the homeland and its institutions join hands in order to construct the building pillars on solid foundations that are neither moved by wind nor broken by barbs.

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, leads a team of the nation’s youth and residents with all success and comfort, and everyone works to cultivate the ears of tolerance everywhere, for a time to be liberated from hatred, and the banquet of pain, and for the sake of high fortresses that prevent all people from grief and distress, and lift On the global conscience squawking and chirping, and you go with life towards the processions of solidarity, solidarity, cooperation, harmony, harmony, and harmony as are the beautiful tunes of strings.

Training and qualifying a group of our men in the police corps to deal with the methods of humanitarian work is a unique Emirati idea that has not been preceded by any of the parties to life, and this in turn confirms our skills that may be difficult for others, and the policeman in our country is a soft force in military clothing, and he has the authority to control He also has the power of harmony with the members of society, and the police force in our country is the branch that has consisted on its return all the society’s diversities from segments and classes. The policeman in our country is a friend, teacher, and lover with paints that paint the image of safety in every location and place, and this is why the Ministry of Tolerance chose this social segment because it is The best person represents the relationship between man and man.