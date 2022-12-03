Finally we have news about the third season of Saint Seiya: Knights of The Zodiac —Battle for Sanctuary—will reach crunchyroll in 2023.

The Comic-Con Experience Brazil (CCXP) was the venue where information about the popular series —which is considered the new version of the story Knights of the Zodiac—.

The format of the animated series follows a 3D model and tells the well-known story of Knights of the Zodiac. The second season adapted the arc of “The 12 Houses”, so in the third installment we should see our favorite Bronze Saints face off against the most powerful Gold Saints.

The final episode of the second season of Knights of the Zodiac showed us Seiya in trouble. He made it all the way to the House of Scorpio and at that moment, the mess about the Patriarch began to take shape.

Well, if you’ve seen the past adaptation, you know exactly what’s coming. We still don’t know how far the new installment will cover, nor in what month it will be released, but we will definitely see our Knights very soon.

What to expect from the third season of Saint Seiya: Knights of The Zodiac?

Athena still has the murderous arrow in her chest and there are only five hours left to free her from the tragic fate. The Bronze Knights fight to reach the Grandmaster who is the only one who can help her.

Source: Toei Animation

However, to meet him, they must pass the 12 Houses guarded by the Golden Knights. So the road will not be easy.

If you want to remember the previous seasons, so as not to overlook any details of the third installment, you can watch them on Crunchyroll, which has them dubbed and subtitled.

