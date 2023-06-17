













Knights of the Zodiac will arrive at OXXO: Toei reveals licensing agreement for LATAM | EarthGamer

Yes, for some it will sound like a joke, but among the concessions of this animation house is the FEMSA chain of Mexican convenience stores.

The license of Knights of the Zodiac a OXXO is part of Toei’s efforts to increase its presence in Latin America. For this animation house, the Latin American market is its second largest market area.

That applies to four key areas, which are brand licensing, broadcast distribution, theatrical releases, and production. It is the latest from the studio after opening channels on social networks for Latin America.

Fountain: Toei Animation.

And what does licensing consist of? Knights of the Zodiac with OXXO? Well, it will be a series of products based on Seiya and his friends. These will be available through the stores of this chain.

We are talking about around 17,400 stores throughout Mexico. This isn’t the only recent license agreement made by Toei Animation in recent times. In fact, there are several on the way with various shops.

The license agreements involve the following series and companies, some of which are quite famous and well known to fans:

– Havaianas x one piece – A collection of sandals with two exclusive One Piece designs.

–Iron Studio x Knights of the Zodiac – Scale polystone statues of characters from Saint Seiya.

– Country Chicken x Dragon Ball Super – Four different free toy figures when you buy lunch for children (Loncherita) in Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Ecuador.

– Piticas x Digimon – A collection of clothing and accessories based on Digimon as well as other Toei series, such as dragonball, Knights of the Zodiac and one piece.

– Loly in the Sky x sailor Moon – A collection of clothing, accessories and shoes based on the franchise sailor Moon.

Fountain: Toei Animation.

The Loly in the Sky version has been available since February of this year. In the last 12 months Toei Animation has more than 150 license agreements in Latin America.

Among them there are 60 new ones between different product categories. Also in promotions and events of a wide variety of series.

These apply to anime for television, movies, and more. The presence of the creations of this study is increasing in Latin American countries.

Apart from Knights of the Zodiac we have more anime information at EarthGamer.