













Knights of the Zodiac: This is how Madison Iseman prepared to be the new Athena

For those who don’t know, madison iseman He had a prominent participation in the new Jumanji movies, he also acted in Annabelle Comes Home and Clouds. She now has the task of giving life to a new version of Athena in the movie of Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya – The Beginning.

Madison Iseman told us that she did see a lot of Knights of the Zodiac and that it was somewhat overwhelming for her because of how big the series is. “I felt like I needed a little more context of what we were getting ourselves into. I think it’s interesting to jump into something blindly, but people have been fans for a long time and it’s not such easy stuff. It’s like reading a bible”.

“I think making this film would be impossible without doing some research.”, added the actress who gives life to Athena.

We also recommend: Rick and Morty reveals the premiere date of its season 6

A new version of Athena for Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya – The Beginning – interpreted by Madison Iseman

It is worth noting that this new version of Knights of the Zodiac It is not a copy of the anime. That should be very clear from the first previews, however, it has its joke and charm to bring a new story to life while respecting the concepts.

In this film we have madison iseman as the incarnation of Athena who is saved by the Knight of Sagittarius and who is adopted by Alman Kido (Sean Bean). There they explain to us that the goddess of the sanctuary is not going to save the world and is going to destroy it. The actress gave us her opinion about this new approach.

“The whole point of making a live-action movie is creating something fresh and new but also being true to what’s been done before. We want to do something established and realistic that comes with making characters that the audience can meet.,” stated Madison Iseman.

The actress tells us that Sienna is going through the same problems as Seiya, despite the fact that they don’t like each other, they are more alike than they think. “She has to deal with this impostor syndrome and go through this journey of self-discovery and a lot of people who see it will relate.

Excited for this premiere? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news at Google news.