













Knights of the Zodiac: The Reincarnation of Eris and the Great Battle of the Gods are now on Prime Video | TierraGamer: news and entertainment in one place









Knights of the Zodiac: The Reincarnation of Eris It was the first film that was produced about this manga and anime. Here Athena’s protectors face the reincarnation of the goddess of discord who plans to use Athena’s energy for her own purposes.

As to The Great Battle of the Godsthis involves the group on a journey to Asgard in search of Hyoga. The success of this film was so great that it made Toei Animation add the Asgard arc to the anime. This does not appear in the manga and is located between the Sanctuary and Poseidon sagas.

If you want to enjoy any of these movies Knights of the Zodiac All you have to do is subscribe to Amazon Prime. There is no need to hire a separate channel. It should be noted that both have their original Latin Spanish dubbing. Ready to relive your childhood?

What other Knights of the Zodiac content is on Prime Video?

Prime Video has a couple more contents about Knights of the Zodiac. One of them is the film with 3D animation, Legend of Sanctuary. This briefly presents the saga of the 12 houses and makes some changes to the story.

Source: Toei Animation

The first season of The Lost Canvas. This is a spin-off that takes place 250 years before the adventures of Seiya and company. TOHere we follow young Tenma, who becomes one of Athena’s knights in a war against the reincarnation of Hades. Will they do their marathon?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about anime and other topics.

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)