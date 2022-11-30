The landing on the big screen of the manga by Masami Kuramada it’s getting closer. Knights of the Zodiac, live action of the famous Saint Seiya will come in the near future 2023 and today we are shown new scenes from the feature film in a 30-second teaser trailer. We know that the film will feature the usual bronze knights already stars of the manga and the key visual bears the subtitle “Pegasus will resurrect“.

In the teaser we already have the opportunity to see some characters in action in short fight scenes. The cast definitely doesn’t skimp on the big names, we find Machenyu (Pacific Rim: Uprising), Madison Iseman (jumanji 2), Sean Bean (Game of Thrones, Lord of the Rings), Famke Janssen (X-Men), Nick Stahl (Fear of the Walking Dead), Diego Tinoco (On My Block) And Mark Dacascos (John Wick: Parabellum).

The film is directed by Tomasz Baginskiknown for the animated short “Katedra”, The Witcher while stunts and fights are coordinated by Andy Chengalready famous for Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The screenplay was written by John Campbell And Matt Stucken. It will be responsible for the distribution Toei in Japan and sony in the rest of the world. In an interview given to variety according to the manufacturer Toei Animation, Yoshi Izekawa, this will be only the first in a series of six live action dedicated to the manga. This new chapter of Saint Seiya seems to be just beginning.