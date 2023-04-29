













Knights of the Zodiac: Sean Bean did not know how big Saint Seiya was

Yeah, that Sean Bean, the one in the Lord of the Rings, James Bond, game of Thrones and even Pixels with Adam Sandler now put his performance to give life to Alman Kiddo in the live-action movie of Knights of the Zodiac. However, what did this actor have to say about his participation in this film?

We had the chance to ask him if he knew how big it was Knights of the ZodiacWell, we are talking about a franchise with popularity in a good part of the world. “I hadn’t realized until I became aware of this project that the manga was so popular and seen by so many people.”

“It wasn’t something we had in the UK so I wasn’t aware of its scale and hadn’t explored it prior to filming. It was getting to know the combination of Japanese culture with Greek mythology that makes it so unique and separates itself from other stories by combining both influences.”

Sean Bean and his first approach to Knights of the Zodiac

As you surely already noticed, this was the first approach to Knights of the Zodiac by Sean Bean and it was when the explanation of the product was carried out that the famous English actor began to learn details about the work of Masami Kurumada.

Sean Bean He told us that from everything he was told about the history and the project itself, that he found it to be a very interesting idea and one that he is now a part of. So to speak, who can say that she was in works of literature in all parts of the world?

On the other hand, the actor who gave life to the character of Alman Kiddo said that: “I took everything that was previously from the comics and the history of the comics and tried to incorporate it into the character to make it believable.”

“You know, you read the script, your character, the story. Then there are the shots, the special effects, and you can imagine them, but when you read them, they’re only on paper. It was a real joy to see all of that on film, with all the pieces in place. The animations, the fights. That’s when you can appreciate the passion and time put into the film and then you see your character as a mortal man.added Sean Bean.

Finally, the actor declared that he expects more Knights of the Zodiac movies to be made, which will depend entirely on the reception of the audience and the box office.

