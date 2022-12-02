TOEI Animation And sony have shared the extended version of the teaser trailer on the net for Knights of the Zodiacthe live action film based on Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiacthe manga of Masami Kurumada. In this new version of the teaser, which lasts about a minute, we get a glimpse of what appears to be the armor of Pegasuswe hope not the definitive one, as well as that of Marine dell’Aquila (Castaliain the Italian dub of the anime).

The live action film will be released worldwide in the course of 2023.

Knights of the Zodiac – Trailer

Source: sony