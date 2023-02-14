Toei Animation with sony pictures and Stage 6 Films will release in 2023 a Live-Action adaptation of Saint Seiya (Knights of the Zodiac) called Knights of the Zodiac which has just released a new short preview of just 30 seconds that shows us new scenes from this production.

Through the new video of Knights of the Zodiac it is possible to appreciate a little more of Mackenyu playing Seiya besides the statue of Athena and the Sanctuary in a kind of collapse. Now, this advance is dedicated to Japan and says that the work of Saint Seiya that was born right there is now a success in the world.

We also get to see a bit of the military environment that will surround the story, as well as a bit of the fighting and the power of what seems to be the enemies of the Bronze Knights. There is a moment in which we can see Marin about to make the Pegasus Meteor and how Seiya asks her how she did it.

Source: Toei Animation

Athena makes an appearance, the Pegasus behind Mackenyu with parts of the armor attaching to him, and at the end a combat between knights with the effect of meteors right at the end.

We also recommend: Knights of the Zodiac will premiere its third season on Crunchyroll in 2023

The auction is the release date of the Knights of the Zodiac movie which will be for Friday, April 28. At the moment it only remains to wait for the dates to be announced for the rest of the world, because it is a fact that the distribution of this film will be beyond Asia.

Are you excited about this new video? Remember that you can follow all our news at Google Newyes and that you can join our community in discord.