Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake has somewhat disappeared from the radar after the noise made with the first announcement, which combined with various rumors is suggesting one development in crisisand the fact that the CEO of Embracer Group declined to comment it doesn’t reassure that much.

As reported by Axios journalist, Stephen Totilo, during the recent shareholder conference the question was asked directly to Lars Wingefors, who, however, wanted to avoid commenting: “my favorite question”, he said, “I have no other comments to make”.

It is not clear whether the tone of the CEO of Embracer was ironic in any way, but certainly the answer is not very reassuring. In recent days, Jeff Grubb had reported that he doubted that Knights of the Old Republic Remake is destined to come to a conclusion, and the lack of news is actually starting to be worrying for fans.

The fact that development has changed hands from Aspyr to Saber Interactive is a sign of some problems that emerged in the course of processing, it remains to be seen if these have been resolved with the new team at work. A new rumor recently surfaced by one Star Wars youtuber argues that the main problem would be that it is not “cinematic enough”, although the question is a bit vague.

In the meantime, we continue to await information for this project which was announced as an exclusive PS5 console at the 2021 PlayStation Showcase.