Paradox Interactive has announced Knights of pen and paper 3immediately revealing also the release date: March 7, 2023. Considering that it’s tomorrow (at the time of writing this news), we can practically consider it a surprise launch.

Knights of Pen and Paper 3 is the third installment in a series of light but very intriguing RPGs, where the heroes are… RPG players. It is a pixel art title with turn-based combat and full of dangerous adventures to play. Let’s see the announcement trailer:

If you are interested, it has already been opened Knights of Pen and Paper 3 Steam page where, between game features, we can read about an enhanced editor to create characters, new prestige classes, a new skill system where even low-level skills get their usefulness and the possibility of improving the starting village to unlock new content. Obviously the graphics have also been improved compared to the previous chapters, to the delight of those who love the retro style of the series.