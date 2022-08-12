To the THQ Nordic’s Digital Showcase 2022 was shown with a new trailer for Knights of Honor II: Sovereign. The game is scheduled for PC and does not yet have a release date.

There official description reads: “Your kingdom awaits you, Sire! Knights of Honor II allows you to control a medieval kingdom in Europe or North Africa and command knights, merchants, diplomats, spies and clerics to make your kingdom the most powerful in the world . Developed by Black Sea Games, Knights of Honor II: Sovereign is coming to PC. ”

“Become ruler and fight for control of Europe in this new medieval real-time strategy game. Sovereign includes all the depth a player could wish for, while still remaining an entry point into the strategy genre, presenting the world as a landscape miniature alive and ready to be conquered. ”

“Choose the royal court carefully and determine the fate of your people, leading them to riches, conquests, intrigue, trade … or defeat! Form armies to defend your lands and bring war to the enemy – you also have the option of descending right on the field in action-packed RTS combat. The way is open: become the true ruler of your people. ”

