The state horse racing department said Holland, 34, was one of two jockeys who fell in the opening race.

Hollande was treated by paramedics, but he died at the scene, while the other rider got over his serious injury.

“It was a tragic accident today and we are all deeply shocked and saddened by Dean’s passing,” Andrew Jones, Chief Executive of Racing Victoria, said in a statement. He was a talented lightweight rider, and was highly respected among his peers. Dean’s death is heartbreaking for everyone in Racing Victoria and Nationwide Sports.”

Holland started his career in 2005 and won his first tournament in January 2006 .

Victoria Police prepares a coroner’s report.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported that Holland was nearing the end when his horse swerved and fell off him.