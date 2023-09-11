“The International Legal Framework for Freedom of Expression” is an online training for legal practitioners and can be followed at any time the registrant wishes

O Knight Center for Journalism in the Americas This Monday (September 11, 2023) begins a completely free course on legal standards that aim to ensure freedom of expression and the press internationally with a focus on Brazil. The course will be online and will last 4 weeks.

Journalists, lawyers and judges can register. The course will be taught by André Gustavo Corrêa de Andrade, TJ-RJ judge and specialist in freedom of expression. The initiative is supported by UNESCO.

The course consists of 4 modules:

Module 1 – presents international human rights law and the systems for its implementation in the Brazilian context;

module 2 – addresses press freedom and access to information, including source confidentiality, right of reply and related topics;

module 3 – analyzes freedom of expression issues addressed by the Supreme Court, including hate speech, contempt, incitement to crime and unauthorized biographies;

module 4 – addresses the new challenges to freedom of expression brought by the internet and social networks. The instructor will address content moderation on social media with a focus on misinformation.

To register, follow the steps below:

create an account on platform Knight Center Courses;

wait to receive a confirmation message in your email;

log in to the platform and search for the list of courses;

click or tap the course “The International Legal Framework for Freedom of Expression, Access to Information and Protection of Journalists” ;

; a button will appear on the screen. Click on “Sign me up”;

you will receive an email confirming your registration;

To access the course, look for the “Courses” menu at the top of the page.

To ensure that no emails from the Knight Center end up in the spam folder, you can add the emails used by the course organizers to the list of trusted senders:

ABOUT THE INITIATIVE

Rosental Calmon Alves71 years old, professor at the University of Texas, in Austin (USA), and director of Knight Journalism Center for the Americas told the Power360 that the idea for the course was born 10 years ago in a conversation with Guilherme Canela, head of the Freedom of Expression and Security of Journalists area at UNESCO, and with Joaquim Barbosa, then president of the STF. The 3 met at a world conference of investigative journalists.

“In the last decade, however, we have carried out courses only in Spanish, with great success, reaching almost 12,000 magistrates and other justice operators. […] Then UNESCO extended the program to other continents, reaching thousands of magistrates. Finally now, the program arrives in Brazil. This time, however, we included not only judges, prosecutors, lawyers, court employees, but also journalists and communicators in general. The themes interest everyone and have never been so important”said Rosental.