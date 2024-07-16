The young man, about 20 years old, was armed with a knife, while a fight was underway in a park. US media: he was homeless, he suffered from schizophrenia

A Columbus, Ohio, police officer shot and killed a man in his 20s early today afternoon near the Republican National Convention site in downtown Milwaukee. The Journal Sentinel, a daily newspaper in the Wisconsin city, reports. According to sources in Milwaukee law enforcement, the shooting occurred about a mile from the security perimeter of the Republican National Convention.

However, there would be no links between the shooting and the convention. According to initial reports, reported by US media, the 20-year-old was armed with a knife, while a fight was underway in a park. According to what several witnesses told the Journal Sentinel, the young man who was killed was well known in the neighborhood. He lived in one of the tent camps in the area, was known by the nickname Jehovah and took care of a dog, a pit bull named Isis. The young homeless man suffered from schizophrenia, US media reported.