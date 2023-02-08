Case Hasib, the young man comes out of a coma and tells all the details

The case of the deaf-mute young man Hasib Omerovic finished in coma for a fly from his window at home a Rome, following ad an assault suffered by some policemencontinues to hold the court and important news emerges on the investigation in progress. Hasib – we read in La Stampa – was resigned from the hospital after six months. After being came out of the comahas undergone several surgical operations to head and limbs, overcoming complications. Now he is relatively well: he is lucid, he walks by himself even if his arm is totally immobilized due to i trauma and another that will require a long and intense rehabilitation. This makes communication even more difficult. But also thanks to the assistance of two interpreters of the sign languageit was felt like witness For three hours by the deputy prosecutor of Rome, Michele Prestipino, and by the prosecutor Stefano Felici.

In the verbal – continues La Stampa – has rebuilt his version of what happened The July 25, 2022, when his parents had gone out to go to the mechanic, leaving him at home with his younger sister and finding him, after a few hours, in a coma at the Gemelli Polyclinic. Mime the facts. He claims to have been “beaten up give it agents with kicks, punches and a broomstick”. Of being “hit even when he was on the ground”, helpless. And finally being chased into his room, “grasped and thrown out the window“, plummeting For nine meters. The investigation had been opened for attempted murder. At the end of December a assistant head of commissariat Primavalle was arrested. Here are the details of the shocking story of Hasib. After entering the house, a police officer had struck «immediately and for no apparent reason» Hasib with two slaps. Then she had also bet against him knife from kitchen. “After ripping off a current wire of a fan, he had used it for tie the wrists by Omerovic brandishing the previously used kitchen knife at the man once again, threatening him, yelling the following sentence at him: “If you do it again, I’ll stick it up your ass“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

