Chef’s knives are intended for peaceful use in the kitchen. Some people still see a weapon in particularly powerful specimens, which is usually due to the long blades and the narrow tip. Güde’s The Knife is one of those specimens that you might be afraid of – but you shouldn’t be. When we held the extraordinary knife in our hands for the first time and proudly showed it at home, The Knife was threatened with being banned from the premises. There has never been so much blade in the kitchen.

Ultimately, The Knife consists only of a blade. It is 26 centimeters long and the knife weighs 410 grams. The handle is so short at eight centimeters that it cannot even be closed with your little finger when you grip it with your hand. But that’s exactly what you rarely do with chef’s knives anyway. The hand slips towards the blade and grabs it from above.