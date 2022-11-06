Home page World

Of: Linus Prien

In Denmark, a pregnant woman was stabbed to death by an unknown person. The Afghan caregiver’s child survived the attack. The police are looking for the perpetrator.

Copenhagen – A pregnant woman has been stabbed to death by an unknown person in Denmark, but her unborn child survived the attack for the time being. “The woman was pregnant, but at this point in time the child is still alive,” said the police on Friday morning about the sensational case in the small town of Holbæk, around 50 kilometers west of Copenhagen. It looks like the child will survive, police representative Kim Løvkvist said at a press conference in Roskilde this morning. They are looking for a young man who is said to have killed the 37-year-old.

Knife murder in Copenhagen: Pregnant nurse was stabbed

According to the police, the woman was attacked with a knife late Thursday evening after she got into her car after work. The perpetrator stabbed her several times and pulled her out of the car. The woman, who worked at a nursing home near Copenhagen, suffered multiple stab wounds and was taken to hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. An eyewitness tried unsuccessfully to intervene.

The background to the crime initially remained unclear. It is not yet possible to say whether the victim and the perpetrator knew each other, says Løvkvist. Holbæk Mayor Christina Krzyrosiak Hansen said there was nothing to indicate that the attack had anything to do with the nursing home or its employees. It is an incomprehensible act.

Knife murder in Copenhagen: the victim was an Afghan citizen

“We have launched an extensive investigation. We currently have neither a specific suspect nor can we say anything about the motive for the murder,” said the head of the criminal police, Chief Inspector Martin Eise Eriksen, according to a press release.

“We are keeping all doors open during the investigation and are investigating comprehensively,” it said at the press conference in the morning. The perpetrator is described as 18-19 years old, around 1.70 meters tall, slim and believed to be of an ethnic origin other than Danish. He is said to have worn a short, black jacket and a black cap. He is still wanted. The murder weapon could not be secured either, like that star reported. (dpa/lp)