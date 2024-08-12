Home World

A 55-year-old threatened police officers with a knife after an accident. According to police, only a shot in the thigh was able to stop him. © Thomas Nyfeler/dpa/dpa

Accident on the motorway near Neumünster. When the police try to help the person who caused the accident, he comes towards the officers armed with a knife. Even warning shots in the air do not stop him.

Neumünster – A man who caused an accident threatened police officers on the A7 near Neumünster with a knife and was only stopped after being shot in the leg. The 55-year-old drove across all lanes at midday and “acted like a wild boar,” said a spokesman for the police in Schleswig-Holstein. His vehicle then overturned and came to rest on its roof. The behavior was also observed by two plainclothes patrol cars that happened to be on the scene.

When the police tried to help the driver, he reportedly climbed out of the car window and approached the officers with a long knife. According to the spokesman, the officers then fired two warning shots. Since this did not stop the attacking man and he continued to approach the police with the knife, they stopped him with a targeted shot in the thigh.

The man is now in hospital – his life was not in danger. The A7 was temporarily closed in the southbound direction between the Neumünster Nord and Neumünster-Mitte junctions. No further details were initially known. dpa