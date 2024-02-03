Home page World

Commuters wait for a train at Gare de Lyon station. A knife attacker injured three people in the train station on Saturday morning. © Christophe Ena/AP/dpa

In Paris, a man attacks and injures three people. There is one seriously injured and two slightly injured. The background is still unclear, according to the police.

Paris – Three people were injured in a knife attack in a Paris train station on Saturday morning. Emergency services overpowered the perpetrator at the Gare de Lyon train station, the broadcaster BFMTV and the newspaper “Le Figaro” reported, citing the police. There is one seriously injured and two slightly injured. The background is still unclear.

The attack took place in a waiting room in the basement of the train station. After his arrest, the attacker identified himself with an Italian driving license. The Gare de Lyon is a large long-distance train station from where, among other things, trains depart towards the south of France.

There had already been several attacks on travelers in Paris train stations, but they had no terrorist background. After the fatal knife attack by a young Islamist on a teacher in northern France in October, the highest terror alert level in the country was imposed. However, the warning level was lowered again in mid-January. dpa