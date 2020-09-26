“The two suspects were taken into custody at the beginning of the afternoon in the premises of the Judicial Police“, explains Nathalie Perez, journalist for France 2, live from the Palais de Justice. The alleged perpetrator, an 18-year-old man, allegedly admitted to the facts at the time of his arrest but, “he will have to reiterate his confession in front of the investigators, who will seek to know what were his motivations“.

The second suspect is a 38-year-old man. He formally denies the facts and “claims he did not know the perpetrator of the attack“. According to information from France Télévisions, investigators have little information to confirm a possible complicity. “Regarding terrorism, police custody can last up to five days“, reports Nathalie Perez, for France 2

