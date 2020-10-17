An attack performed near a college in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine (Yvelines). At around 5 p.m., a history teacher at the establishment was fatally assaulted. His attacker stabbed him in the throat before fleeing on foot through the streets of a residential area. “We were starting to get a little scared, then we saw two police cars looking for something“, says Caroline Braulwart, witness.

Chased by the police, the man is shot and killed. The anti-terrorism prosecution took up the investigation for assassination in connection with a terrorist enterprise and association of criminal terrorist criminals. The neighborhood remains under police surveillance. “We know from our sources and from investigators that, on October 5, the professor presented his students with the case of the cartoons of Mohammed. In what context ; we don’t know yet“, indicates journalist Audrey Goutard, specifying that this information remains to be confirmed.