There was a knife attack in Great Britain. © Darren Staples/AFP

The attack shocked an entire country: In north-west England, a 17-year-old is said to have stabbed several children. There are dead and injured.

Southport – A terrible crime occurred in Southport on Monday. At least two children were killed in a knife attack in the coastal town in the northwest of Great Britain. Police confirmed this in the evening. The background to the crime is currently unclear. A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested.

Knife attack in Great Britain: Adults apparently tried to protect children – two die

In addition to the two fatalities, nine other children were injured. Six of them are in critical condition. Investigators announced this at a press conference. Armed with a knife, the suspected perpetrator entered a facility where several children were taking part in a Taylor Swift-themed event at a dance school.

Two adults were also injured, it was reported. The British newspaper The Guardian quotes Chief Constable Serena Kennedy of Merseyside Police: “We believe the injured adults were bravely trying to protect the children who were being attacked.”

At a press conference, Serena Kennedy, Chief Constable of Merseyside Police, gave details of the knife attack. © James Speakman/dpa

“Scene from a horror film”: Eyewitnesses report bleeding children – suspect arrested

The police said they were called to a house in a quiet residential area in Southport at around eleven o’clock. The British news agency PA quoted a man who called the police as saying that several young girls had been attacked. “It’s like a scene from a horror film,” he said. Another eyewitness reported seeing several bleeding children.

The police arrested a 17-year-old man and confiscated a knife. The suspect comes from the suburb of Banks. A street was cordoned off there. The background to the crime is currently unclear. The motive is being investigated, it was said. It was not a terrorist act, said Kennedy. There is no further danger to the public.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke of shocking news. “My thoughts are with everyone affected.” He will be kept informed of developments. Home Secretary Yvette Cooper expressed concern.

