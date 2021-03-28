Ambulances and emergency personnel at the door of the Vancouver library where the attack was perpetrated, this Saturday. ANDREW COCKING FROM SR MEDIA CAN / Reuters

This Saturday, around two in the afternoon, local time, an individual perpetrated a multiple attack with a knife in and around the Lynn Valley Public Library, a neighborhood located in North Vancouver, in the suburbs of the third most populous city in Canada. According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), one person died and six were injured, although they did not clarify the suspect, who was arrested shortly after the attack. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital. However, the security forces do not rule out that the incident has left other victims and ask for the support of the public to gather more information.

The police announced on social media that a suspect was arrested and that “apparently he acted alone”, also pointing out that there was no longer “any public threat” related to this attack. No details are yet known about the possible motives for the attack. A few hours later, Sgt. Frank Jung of the homicide investigation team stated that the person who died is a woman and that the suspect is a man in his twenties, an old acquaintance with law enforcement.

Justin Prasad, a worker at a store near the library, told CBC that he saw how the police detained the alleged perpetrator. As he described, the agents used rubber bullets. Other witnesses assured local media that the individual selected his victims at random when approaching the Lynn Valley Public Library.

Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, wrote on Twitter: “Tonight my heart is in North Vancouver. To all those affected by this violent incident in Lynn Valley, please know that all Canadians have you in our thoughts and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured.