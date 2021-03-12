A bloody act occurred on Friday at a Tönnies factory. An employee died after a colleague was attacked by a knife.

Rheda-Wiedenbrück – On the Tönnies factory premises “In der Mark” in Rheda-Wiedenbrück there was a knife attack among colleagues on Friday morning. An employee (33) of the meat company was killed.

Shortly after 7 a.m., an emergency call is said to have been received at the local police control center. According to a report by the image the worker is said to have been discovered by his colleagues with life-threatening injuries. André Vielstädte, managing director of the company, confirmed the incident.

“In the morning there was an incident between two employees in production in which one employee attacked another with a knife,” said Vielstädte image. “Despite immediate first aid measures, the employee died in the hospital. This horrific act must be fully investigated. The police and the public prosecutor have our full support. Our sympathy and condolences go to the family and friends of the employee, ”continued the managing director.