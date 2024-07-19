A French police officer was seriously injured on Thursday in a knife attack in the Champs Elysees in Pariswhile the attacker, who is not suspected of having terrorist motives, was neutralized when he was shot by another officer, which ended up causing his death hours later.

“The author has been immediately neutralized by police officers” said Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, announcing the attack on the X network.

At the moment there are no “terrorist motives” nor related to the imminent Olympic Games, Paris Police Chief Laurent Nuñez later added in a statement to the press.

It would therefore be a common crime according to the first hypotheses, since the aggressor was not on the radar of the intelligence services for terrorism.

Paris 2024 Olympic Games Photo:iStock Share

How did the event occur?

The incident occurred when A group of police officers were responding to a call from the private security guards at a Louis Vuitton luxury brand store.

Seeing the agents, The man fled with a knife in his handbut he turned around and attacked the first police officer who followed him, seriously wounding him in the back of the neck, at cervical level.

Another agent used his weapon against the attacker and he was seriously injured. He died in hospital hours later, according to sources from the Public Prosecutor’s Office consulted by the France Info channel.

The use of the service weapon by the agent who fired, according to Nuñez, was a justified recourse, since the aggressor It was a threat to the lives of the officers.

The incident took place on the same day that the security perimeter around the Seine came into force. Photo:EFE Share

The incident took place on the same day that the security perimeter around the Seine came into effect, very close by, in view of the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Gameswhich will take place next Friday 26th.

The entire center of Paris The area near the river is fenced and access is restricted, with numerous officers monitoring the entire area and the busiest points in the vicinity.

EFE

