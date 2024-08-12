Home World

According to police, there is no evidence of a terrorist attack. © James Manning/PA Wire/dpa

Leicester Square is also popular with tourists. Now a bloody incident on the square is causing a stir.

London – An 11-year-old girl and a 34-year-old woman were stabbed to death in the busy Leicester Square in central London. The victims were treated at the scene and taken to hospital, emergency services said. Police arrested one man. There are no other suspects.

The girl needs further treatment in the hospital, the police said. However, the injuries are not life-threatening. The woman suffered minor injuries. There is no indication that this was a terrorist act, they said.

The authorities did not provide any further details about the attack on the square, which is also popular with tourists and is located near several well-known sights, or about the suspected perpetrator. dpa